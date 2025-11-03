Cooler weather returns as cold air mass moves over Thailand from Nov 4

The Meteorological Department has forecast another wave of cool weather sweeping across upper Thailand from 4 November, as a moderate high-pressure system strengthens and brings lower temperatures, while rainfall gradually decreases nationwide.
According to the department, the cold air mass will extend over the North and Northeast during November 4–9, causing rain to ease but with scattered showers remaining in some areas.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Kalmaegi”, currently over the western Pacific east of the Philippines, is expected to move across the central Philippines into the South China Sea. Between November 6–8, it will approach the Vietnamese coast and weaken as it meets the cold air mass, though its movement and intensity remain under close observation.
From November 10–12, the high-pressure system will strengthen further and cover most of upper Thailand, bringing noticeably cooler mornings, particularly in the North and Northeast. Rainfall will diminish, with only isolated showers likely in the lower Central region, the East, and the Bangkok Metropolitan area.