TMD warns of variable weather, isolated heavy rain in upper Thailand and South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday issued a weather advisory warning of variable weather and isolated heavy rain across the upper regions of Thailand and the upper South between 1 and 2 November 2025.

According to the TMD, an active monsoon trough is lying across the upper South and the upper Gulf of Thailand and connecting to an active low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the North and Central regions, contributing to unstable weather conditions.

The department forecast that several provinces — including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Phang Nga — could experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Residents in these areas are advised to be vigilant against potential flash floods and accumulated rainwater. Farmers are urged to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from rain-related damage.

The TMD also warned that people in upper Thailand and the upper South should maintain good health and be cautious of rapid weather changes, as cooler morning conditions may follow periods of heavy rain.