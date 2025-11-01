TMD warns of variable weather, isolated heavy rain in upper Thailand and South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday issued a weather advisory warning of variable weather and isolated heavy rain across the upper regions of Thailand and the upper South between 1 and 2 November 2025.
According to the TMD, an active monsoon trough is lying across the upper South and the upper Gulf of Thailand and connecting to an active low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the North and Central regions, contributing to unstable weather conditions.
The department forecast that several provinces — including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Phang Nga — could experience isolated heavy rainfall.
Residents in these areas are advised to be vigilant against potential flash floods and accumulated rainwater. Farmers are urged to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from rain-related damage.
The TMD also warned that people in upper Thailand and the upper South should maintain good health and be cautious of rapid weather changes, as cooler morning conditions may follow periods of heavy rain.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature: 22-24 °C Maximum temperature: 31-32 °C. Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 8-17°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram. Minimum temperature: 22-24 °C Maximum temperature: 31-33 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 15-19°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature: 23-24 °C Maximum temperature: 30-32 °C.
East: Fairly widespread rain/thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature: 24-26 °C Maximum temperature: 30-32 °C Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature: 23-25 °C Maximum temperature: 31-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature: 23-25 °C Maximum temperature: 31-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature: 25-26 °C Maximum temperature: 31-32 °C.