One dead as Typhoon Kalmaegi dumps heavy rains over central Philippines

When it made landfall early on Tuesday, Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, brought sustained winds of 150 kph, with gusts reaching up to 205 kph. The storm is expected to move across the Visayas islands before heading out over the South China Sea by Wednesday.

The national disaster agency reported widespread evacuations across the Visayas region, as well as parts of southern Luzon and northern Mindanao. One fatality was confirmed. Social media shared alarming footage, including a video from DZRH radio’s Facebook page, showing Talisay City submerged, with only rooftops visible. Similar scenes emerged from Cebu City, where vehicles and streets were inundated.