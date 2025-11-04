Thailand on high alert as Typhoon Kalmaegi approaches

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urgently instructed all provincial governors and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to closely monitor Typhoon Kalmaegi, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to Thailand from November 7-9, 2025.

The storm, which originated in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, is predicted to weaken to a depression and move into the northeastern region of Thailand by November 7. Local authorities have been ordered to speed up floodwater drainage and provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

In response, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of effective communication with the public across all channels to ensure safety, including warnings about road conditions and potential hazards. Governors of all 76 provinces are tasked with ensuring that flood-prone areas, especially in Bangkok and major economic zones, are prepared for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding. Urgent measures include clearing drainage systems, securing advertising signs, and ensuring that public infrastructure such as trees and buildings are stable to prevent accidents.