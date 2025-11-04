Thailand on high alert as Typhoon Kalmaegi approaches

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urgently instructed all provincial governors and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to closely monitor Typhoon Kalmaegi, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to Thailand from November 7-9, 2025.
The storm, which originated in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, is predicted to weaken to a depression and move into the northeastern region of Thailand by November 7. Local authorities have been ordered to speed up floodwater drainage and provide immediate assistance to affected communities.
In response, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of effective communication with the public across all channels to ensure safety, including warnings about road conditions and potential hazards. Governors of all 76 provinces are tasked with ensuring that flood-prone areas, especially in Bangkok and major economic zones, are prepared for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding. Urgent measures include clearing drainage systems, securing advertising signs, and ensuring that public infrastructure such as trees and buildings are stable to prevent accidents.
Local authorities have been instructed to set up warning signs in areas prone to flooding, especially where vehicles and pedestrians may be at risk. The government is also coordinating with emergency response teams, including police, volunteers, and media outlets, to relay weather updates and provide traffic assistance in real time.
The Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain across northern, northeastern, central, and eastern Thailand, particularly in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, with a slight temperature drop. In the southern region, heavy rain and strong winds are expected, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea rising to 2–3 meters. Authorities are advising sailors to proceed with caution.
Looking ahead, the forecast for November 4-10, 2025, includes reduced rainfall in the upper regions until November 6, followed by an increase in precipitation, especially in the central and eastern regions, as the storm continues to affect the country. The southern provinces will continue to experience heavy rain and rough seas throughout the period.