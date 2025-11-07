Chao Phraya Dam adjusts water discharge, 11 provinces on flood alert

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2025

The Chao Phraya Dam has increased water discharge to over 2,700 cubic meters per second, affecting 11 provinces along the Chao Phraya River.

The Royal Irrigation Department announced on Friday that from November 7 to 10, heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of the North and South of Thailand, which may lead to flash flooding, landslides, and water overflow.

The department forecasted that the water flow at the C.2 measuring station in Nakhon Sawan Province would increase by around 2,900 to 3,000 cubic meters per second. The water flow from the Sakae Krang River and its tributaries is also expected to rise by about 400 cubic meters per second. This will result in an overall flow of 3,300 to 3,400 cubic meters per second at the Chao Phraya Dam, with an additional 550 cubic meters per second directed into both the eastern and western irrigation systems.

As a result, the Royal Irrigation Department has increased water discharge to over 2,700 cubic meters per second. This will cause water levels to rise in low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, particularly in the following regions:

  1. Phong Pheng Canal, Ang Thong Province; Bang Ban Canal, Ayutthaya Province; Hua Wiang, Sena District, Ayutthaya; Lat Chid, Tha Din Daeng, Phak Hai District, Ayutthaya
  2. Wat Sing, In Buri District, Sing Buri
  3. Mueang District, Sing Buri
  4. Phrom Buri District, Sing Buri
  5. Chaiyo District, Ang Thong
  6. Pho Nang Dam Ouk, Sanpaya District, Chai Nat
  7. Wat Suea Kham, In Buri District, Sing Buri
  8. Pa Mok District, Ang Thong
  9. Ban Tha Sai, Sanpaya District, Chai Nat
  10. In Buri District, Sing Buri
  11. Thewarat District, Chaiyo District, Ang Thong
  12. Areas in Mueang, Wiset Chai Chan, and Pho Thong Districts in Ang Thong
  13. Taluk, Had Asa, and Sanpaya Subdistricts, Chai Nat
  14. Ban Krathum, Sena District, Ayutthaya; Ban Kum, Bang Ban District, Ayutthaya; Ban Pho, Bang Pa-in District, Ayutthaya; and Pratu Chai, Mueang District, Ayutthaya
  15. In Buri District, Sing Buri

The department issued a flood warning on November 6, to governors of the 11 provinces along the Chao Phraya River Basin: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok, as well as related agencies. Residents living along the riverbanks are advised to monitor the water situation closely and prepare for potential flooding. Any updates on the situation will be provided promptly.

