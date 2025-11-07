Chao Phraya Dam adjusts water discharge, 11 provinces on flood alert

The Royal Irrigation Department announced on Friday that from November 7 to 10, heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of the North and South of Thailand, which may lead to flash flooding, landslides, and water overflow.

The department forecasted that the water flow at the C.2 measuring station in Nakhon Sawan Province would increase by around 2,900 to 3,000 cubic meters per second. The water flow from the Sakae Krang River and its tributaries is also expected to rise by about 400 cubic meters per second. This will result in an overall flow of 3,300 to 3,400 cubic meters per second at the Chao Phraya Dam, with an additional 550 cubic meters per second directed into both the eastern and western irrigation systems.