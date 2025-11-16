DDPM issues warning for 13 southern provinces over possible flash floods

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Sunday warned residents in 13 southern provinces to prepare for possible flash floods, run-off, mudslides, and reservoir overflow due to heavy rainfall.
The DDPM said flooding risks may occur from Monday to Saturday, November 22, based on information from the Office of National Water Resources indicating significant rainfall during the period.
The DDPM identified 11 provinces where flash flooding, run-off and mudslides may occur:
Chumphon: Sawi, Thung Tako, Phato, Lamae, Lang Suan
Surat Thani: Mueang, Chai Buri, Phrasaeng, Wiang Sa, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Ban Na San, Tha Chana, Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan
Nakhon Si Thammarat: Mueang, Chian Yai, Cha-uat, Hua Sai, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Pak Phanang, Phra Phrom, Sichon, Nopphitam, Tha Sala, Khanom, Chang Klang
Phatthalung: Kong Ra, Tamot, Pa Bon, Srinagarindra, Si Banphot, Pa Phayom
Trang: Mueang, Huai Yot, Na Yong, Palian, Yan Ta Khao
Satun: Mueang, Khuan Don, Khuan Kalong, Tha Phae
Songkhla: all districts
Pattani: all districts
Yala: all districts
Narathiwat: all districts
Phuket: all districts
Provinces at risk of reservoir overflow
The DDPM warned that Ranong, Surat Thani, Krabi and Phuket may face reservoir overflow, as their reservoirs have exceeded 80% of capacity.
It also cautioned that several rivers may overflow, including the Lang Suan River, Ta Pi River, Khlong Cha-uat, Khlong Lam, Khlong Tha Nae, Trang River, Pattani River and Sai Buri River.
The DDPM has instructed provincial offices in the 13 southern provinces to prepare urgent flood-response measures, including:
Maintaining heightened vigilance in areas receiving more than 90 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours.
Residents in at-risk areas were advised to closely follow announcements from local authorities and call the 1784 Hotline if they need assistance.