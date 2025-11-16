DDPM issues warning for 13 southern provinces over possible flash floods

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2025

DDPM warns 13 southern provinces of possible flash floods, run-off and reservoir overflow, urging residents to stay alert as heavy rains are forecast this week.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Sunday warned residents in 13 southern provinces to prepare for possible flash floods, run-off, mudslides, and reservoir overflow due to heavy rainfall.

The DDPM said flooding risks may occur from Monday to Saturday, November 22, based on information from the Office of National Water Resources indicating significant rainfall during the period.

Provinces at risk of flash floods and run-off

The DDPM identified 11 provinces where flash flooding, run-off and mudslides may occur:

Chumphon: Sawi, Thung Tako, Phato, Lamae, Lang Suan

Surat Thani: Mueang, Chai Buri, Phrasaeng, Wiang Sa, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Ban Na San, Tha Chana, Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan

Nakhon Si Thammarat: Mueang, Chian Yai, Cha-uat, Hua Sai, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Pak Phanang, Phra Phrom, Sichon, Nopphitam, Tha Sala, Khanom, Chang Klang

Phatthalung: Kong Ra, Tamot, Pa Bon, Srinagarindra, Si Banphot, Pa Phayom

Trang: Mueang, Huai Yot, Na Yong, Palian, Yan Ta Khao

Satun: Mueang, Khuan Don, Khuan Kalong, Tha Phae

Songkhla: all districts

Pattani: all districts

Yala: all districts

Narathiwat: all districts

Phuket: all districts

Provinces at risk of reservoir overflow

The DDPM warned that Ranong, Surat Thani, Krabi and Phuket may face reservoir overflow, as their reservoirs have exceeded 80% of capacity.

It also cautioned that several rivers may overflow, including the Lang Suan River, Ta Pi River, Khlong Cha-uat, Khlong Lam, Khlong Tha Nae, Trang River, Pattani River and Sai Buri River.

DDPM response measures for at-risk areas

The DDPM has instructed provincial offices in the 13 southern provinces to prepare urgent flood-response measures, including:

  • Deploying disaster-response teams and machinery to high-risk areas with a history of frequent flooding to ensure immediate assistance.
  • Planning rapid drainage to reduce the impact of flooding as much as possible.
  • Issuing early warnings and urging residents to strictly follow official safety announcements.

Maintaining heightened vigilance in areas receiving more than 90 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours.

Public urged to stay updated

Residents in at-risk areas were advised to closely follow announcements from local authorities and call the 1784 Hotline if they need assistance.
 

