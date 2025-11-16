DDPM issues warning for 13 southern provinces over possible flash floods

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Sunday warned residents in 13 southern provinces to prepare for possible flash floods, run-off, mudslides, and reservoir overflow due to heavy rainfall.

The DDPM said flooding risks may occur from Monday to Saturday, November 22, based on information from the Office of National Water Resources indicating significant rainfall during the period.

Provinces at risk of flash floods and run-off

The DDPM identified 11 provinces where flash flooding, run-off and mudslides may occur:

Chumphon: Sawi, Thung Tako, Phato, Lamae, Lang Suan

Surat Thani: Mueang, Chai Buri, Phrasaeng, Wiang Sa, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Ban Na San, Tha Chana, Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan