DDPM warns of cold weather and flash-flood risks from November 17–23

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2025

DDPM warns of cold weather in upper Thailand and flash-flood risks in 15 provinces, with strong winds and high waves in the South from November 17–23

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for northern, northeastern and central provinces to prepare for a sharp drop in temperatures, while 13 southern provinces, along with Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, are urged to be on alert for flash floods between November 17–23, 2025

DDPM, acting as the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre (NDPMC), said it has been monitoring weather conditions and risk factors alongside the Meteorological Department, which issued Announcement No. 3 (342/2025) on cold weather over upper Thailand, heavy to very heavy rainfall in the South, and strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand.

The announcement states that between November 17–23, 2025, upper Thailand will experience unstable weather, with thunderstorms in the early period, followed by a drop in temperature and cold to very cold conditions accompanied by strong winds.

In the Northeast, temperatures are expected to drop by 4–7°C

In the North, Central, Bangkok and Metropolitan Area, and the East, temperatures will fall by 2–4°C

In the South, rainfall will increase, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas due to strengthening northeast monsoon winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with an easterly wind surge moving across the region.

Wave conditions will also intensify:

  • The Gulf of Thailand will see waves 2–3 metres high
  • The upper Andaman Sea will have waves around 2 metres, rising to 2–3 metres offshore
  • Areas with thunderstorms may experience waves over 3 metres

The DDPM has identified the following risk areas:

Areas at risk of falling temperatures (November 17–23, 2025)

• Northern Thailand
• Northeastern Thailand
• Central Thailand

Flash-flood, runoff, flooding and landslide risk areas (November 17–23, 2025)

Central Region (2 provinces)

  • Phetchaburi
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan

Southern Region (13 provinces)

  • Chumphon
  • Surat Thani
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Phatthalung
  • Songkhla
  • Pattani
  • Yala
  • Narathiwat
  • Ranong
  • Phangnga
  • Krabi
  • Trang
  • Satun

Strong-wind and high-wave risk areas (November 19–23, 2025)

  • Southern Region (7 provinces)
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan (all districts)
  • Chumphon (Mueang Chumphon, Pathio, Sawi, Thung Tako, Lang Suan, Lamae)
  • Surat Thani (Mueang Surat Thani, Chaiya, Tha Chana, Tha Chang, Phunphin, Don Sak, Kanchanadit, Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan)
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat (Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khanom, Sichon, Tha Sala, Pak Phanang, Hua Sai)
  • Songkhla (Mueang Songkhla, Ranot, Krasae Sin, Sathing Phra, Singhanakhon, Chana, Thepha)
  • Pattani (Mueang Pattani, Nong Chik, Yaring, Panare, Sai Buri, Mai Kaen)
  • Narathiwat (Mueang Narathiwat, Tak Bai)

Residents in at-risk areas are advised to prepare for potential hazards and stay updated through the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application, available on both iOS and Android.

Those requiring assistance can report emergencies via LINE at “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” using Line ID @1784DDPM, or contact the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.

