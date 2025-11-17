DDPM warns of cold weather and flash-flood risks from November 17–23

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for northern, northeastern and central provinces to prepare for a sharp drop in temperatures, while 13 southern provinces, along with Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, are urged to be on alert for flash floods between November 17–23, 2025

DDPM, acting as the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre (NDPMC), said it has been monitoring weather conditions and risk factors alongside the Meteorological Department, which issued Announcement No. 3 (342/2025) on cold weather over upper Thailand, heavy to very heavy rainfall in the South, and strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand.

The announcement states that between November 17–23, 2025, upper Thailand will experience unstable weather, with thunderstorms in the early period, followed by a drop in temperature and cold to very cold conditions accompanied by strong winds.

In the Northeast, temperatures are expected to drop by 4–7°C

In the North, Central, Bangkok and Metropolitan Area, and the East, temperatures will fall by 2–4°C

In the South, rainfall will increase, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas due to strengthening northeast monsoon winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with an easterly wind surge moving across the region.