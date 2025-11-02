DDPM to remit Thai–Cambodian border clash compensation to 744 more families Tuesday

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will transfer compensation payments related to the Thai–Cambodian border clashes to 744 additional families on Tuesday, after having disbursed 1.3 billion baht to over 294,000 families last month, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Sunday.
Siripong said the DDPM will make its 11th round of compensation transfers to the 744 families, who were among 1,167 households that did not receive payments during the previous ten rounds made between October 6 and 30, covering 294,658 families with a total of 1.316 billion baht.
He explained that the 1,167 families initially missed out because their bank accounts were not linked to the PromptPay system, or due to technical issues that required correction before payment.
In total, the Cabinet has approved a budget of 1.515 billion baht for the DDPM to compensate 315,476 families who were evacuated to shelters during the Thai–Cambodian border clashes in July. Families who stayed in shelters for more than eight days are entitled to 5,000 baht each, while those who stayed for seven days or fewer will receive 2,000 baht each.