Thai Airways Board Power Struggle Erupts over Ministry's Nominees

A major corporate power struggle is underway at Thai Airways International (THAI), as the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the airline’s largest shareholder, has exercised its rights to nominate 10 candidates for the Board of Directors (BOD).

The nominations are intended to replace four outgoing members: three whose terms are expiring, and one who must be rotated out under rules set by the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Sources at THAI have revealed that the MOF's move is tied to a more controversial strategy: expanding the board from its current 11 members to a maximum of 15.

This increase would effectively give the government the power to install a total of eight new directors, immediately tilting the balance of power.

The planned expansion is drawing criticism, as the airline only recently reduced its board size after emerging from a business rehabilitation plan.

During that period, the larger board was reportedly cumbersome and inefficient. Furthermore, the move goes against international norms, where most major airlines operate with around 10 directors.