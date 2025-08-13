Thai Airways\' Turnaround a Blueprint for State Enterprise Reform, TDRI Says

Thailand's Development Research Institute (TDRI) has cited the remarkable turnaround of Thai Airways International (THAI) as a crucial case study, arguing that the public sector must step back from intervening in state enterprises.

According to the think tank, THAI's revival proves that a hands-off approach is key to driving reform and national progress.

Dr Somkiat Tangkitvanich, the TDRI's president, said in a television programme on 11th August that THAI's recovery offers hope for the entire country.

He explained that the airline’s deep-seated problems pre-dated the COVID-19 pandemic, with its status as a state enterprise being the primary cause. This led to a slow, bureaucratic organisation that was susceptible to political interference, which resulted in a host of issues.

Among the core problems were inappropriate procurement processes, overpaying for goods, and a fleet of too many different aircraft and engine types, which made management and maintenance both difficult and costly.

Its status as a state enterprise also made it legally challenging to dismiss underperforming staff, leading to a mix of diligent and unmotivated employees.