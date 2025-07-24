Thai Airways Unveils Comprehensive Five-Year Investment Strategy Worth 170 Billion Baht

Thai Airways International has unveiled an extensive five-year strategic investment plan valued at approximately 170 billion baht, positioning the national carrier for substantial growth following its successful emergence from business rehabilitation.

The comprehensive programme, announced ahead of the airline's return to Stock Exchange of Thailand trading on 4th August 2025, represents one of the most significant capital investment initiatives in the Asian aviation sector.

The cornerstone of Thai Airways' investment strategy centres on fleet modernisation, with 120 billion baht allocated specifically for new aircraft acquisitions.

This substantial commitment will fund the procurement of next-generation aircraft, with payments structured according to delivery schedules extending through the strategic planning period.

The fleet expansion programme is designed to support the airline's ambitious target of operating 150 aircraft by 2033, representing a near-doubling of its current 78-aircraft fleet.

Complementing the new aircraft acquisitions, Thai Airways has committed 20 billion baht towards comprehensive cabin upgrades across its existing fleet.

These refurbishment programmes will enhance passenger experience and maintain competitive standards, with the upgrade schedule planned to commence in 2027.

The cabin improvement initiative reflects the airline's recognition that customer experience remains paramount in the highly competitive aviation market.

The investment strategy extends beyond aircraft to encompass critical infrastructure development.