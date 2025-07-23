SET lifts trading suspension on Thai Airways shares as delisting risk resolved

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced that it will lift the trading suspension and compliance warning on Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), effective August 4, 2025. The decision comes after the company successfully resolved the grounds for possible delisting and fully met the qualifications for resumption of trading.

THAI had been classified as subject to possible delisting since March 8, 2021, following its 2020 financial statement, which showed negative shareholders’ equity. However, the company has since addressed the issue and submitted a formal request to remove the delisting status and resume trading on the SET.