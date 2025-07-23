SET lifts trading suspension on Thai Airways shares as delisting risk resolved

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced that it will lift the trading suspension and compliance warning on Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), effective August 4, 2025. The decision comes after the company successfully resolved the grounds for possible delisting and fully met the qualifications for resumption of trading.
THAI had been classified as subject to possible delisting since March 8, 2021, following its 2020 financial statement, which showed negative shareholders’ equity. However, the company has since addressed the issue and submitted a formal request to remove the delisting status and resume trading on the SET.
By SET regulations, THAI’s strategic shareholders—those involved in the company's management—will be subject to a silent period, during which 55% of the paid-up shares held cannot be sold for one year.
As a result, the SET has approved the removal of the “SP” (Suspension) and “NC” (Non-Compliance) signs from THAI shares. The stock will resume trading on the SET under the Services industry group, Transportation & Logistics sector starting August 4, 2025.
Investors and shareholders are encouraged to review the company’s summary information available through the SET’s information system.
On the first trading day (August 4), THAI shares will not be subject to Ceiling & Floor limits, Dynamic Price Band, or Auto Pause measures to facilitate uninterrupted price discovery. These trading limits will be reinstated on the following business day.
Additionally, THAI shares will be included in the calculation of the SET Index from the next business day after trading resumes.