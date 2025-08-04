Thai Airways Soars 216% on First Trading Day After Five-Year Hiatus

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) marked a spectacular return to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Monday, with shares surging 216.26% on its first trading day after a five-year absence from the market.

The national carrier's shares opened at 10.50 baht, representing a dramatic increase of 7.18 baht from its closing price of 3.32 baht before delisting.

The remarkable performance pushed the airline's market capitalisation to 290 billion baht, with trading volumes reflecting strong investor appetite for the rehabilitated carrier.

The first day of trading operated without ceiling and floor price limits, dynamic price bands, or auto-pause mechanisms, allowing share prices to move freely according to market forces of supply and demand.

The airline's return follows the successful completion of its business rehabilitation programme, during which Thai Airways converted outstanding debt into equity and raised over 76 billion baht from shareholders and employees.

This restructuring transformed the company's previously negative equity position into positive territory, whilst reducing its debt-to-equity ratio from a precarious 12.5 times to a more manageable 2.2 times.

Notably, the airline achieved this restructuring without requiring creditors to accept haircuts on their debts, maintaining relationships with major financial and trade creditors. The company has established a clear debt repayment schedule extending through 2036.



Asadej Kongsiri, Director and Market Manager of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, described Thai Airways' return as "another significant milestone for Thailand's capital market, reflecting the business sector's potential for adaptation and recovery."

