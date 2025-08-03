Thai Airways learns 3 lessons, returns to trading 4 August

Lesson 1: Crisis within a crisis

Entering rehabilitation during the Covid-19 pandemic presented a dual challenge. With no cash flow and almost no revenue for a year, Thai Airways was forced to adopt a more conservative and risk-aware business approach. The experience instilled the need for worst-case scenario planning and greater financial discipline.

Lesson 2: Strength must come from within

Though the Cabinet initially approved the rehabilitation plan, it was ultimately the employees who carried the organisation through the crisis. The airline’s transition from a state enterprise to a private company mean/t it no longer operated under direct government direction. During this period, without state financial backing, it was the dedication and resilience of staff that sustained the business. This highlighted the importance of// building internal strength and fostering a sustainable corporate culture.

Lesson 3: Change is possible

Shifting from a state-owned enterprise to a privately-run company gave Thai Airways far greater decision-making flexibility and operational agility. Previously hindered by bureaucratic procedures, the airline now enjoys the speed and freedom of a private-sector structure. While the corporate culture still bears traces of its state enterprise past, the organisation is gradually adapting to its new identity.