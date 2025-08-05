Thai Airways Reaffirms 80-Aircraft Fleet Expansion as Part of Business Recovery Plan

Thai Airways has firmly denied that its planned acquisition of 80 new aircraft is connected to any potential US trade negotiations, emphasising that the fleet expansion forms part of the airline's long-established business recovery strategy.
Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Chairman of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, clarified that the aircraft procurement plan was formulated during the airline's rehabilitation period and remains entirely separate from any US tariff discussions.
Firm Boeing Orders Already in Place
The national carrier has already secured firm agreements for 45 Boeing aircraft, with purchase prices finalised in late 2023.
An additional 35 aircraft represent options that Thai Airways may exercise based on future business requirements and operational needs.
"The decision to purchase these aircraft stems from genuine business fundamentals," said Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways. "There has been no political pressure or external demands from late 2023 to the present day."
The airline expects to take delivery of the new aircraft from early 2028, brought forward from the previously anticipated mid-2027 timeline.
Independent Business Strategy
Thai Airways executives stressed that the fleet renewal programme predates any recent political developments and reflects the carrier's commitment to sustainable growth following its successful rehabilitation.
"Thai Airways' return to its current position is built on independence and professional management," Lavaron emphasised. "These are the key factors enabling the airline's sustainable growth."
The chairman dismissed suggestions that the airline faces pressure to purchase additional aircraft as part of broader trade negotiations, describing such considerations as merely speculative rather than concrete proposals.
Multiple Factors Drive Aircraft Selection
Should Thai Airways consider additional aircraft purchases beyond the current commitments, executives indicated that several factors would influence decision-making, including:
The airline maintains that any future fleet decisions will be based purely on commercial merit and operational requirements rather than external political considerations.
Strong Financial Performance Continues
Thai Airways reported confidence in its near-term financial outlook, with management expecting continued strong operational performance through the first and second quarters of 2025.
The airline's successful turnaround has been driven by professional management practices and strategic independence.
The carrier's rehabilitation success has positioned it to make fleet decisions based on market fundamentals rather than political pressures, executives noted.
Lavaron confirmed that Thai Airways has not received any additional proposals for aircraft purchases beyond the existing Boeing agreements, reinforcing the airline's position that current procurement plans reflect genuine business requirements established during the recovery planning process.
The clarification comes as Thai Airways continues to rebuild its international network and restore its position as a leading Asian carrier following its successful emergence from business rehabilitation.