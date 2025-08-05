Thai Airways Reaffirms 80-Aircraft Fleet Expansion as Part of Business Recovery Plan

Thai Airways has firmly denied that its planned acquisition of 80 new aircraft is connected to any potential US trade negotiations, emphasising that the fleet expansion forms part of the airline's long-established business recovery strategy.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Chairman of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, clarified that the aircraft procurement plan was formulated during the airline's rehabilitation period and remains entirely separate from any US tariff discussions.

Firm Boeing Orders Already in Place

The national carrier has already secured firm agreements for 45 Boeing aircraft, with purchase prices finalised in late 2023.

An additional 35 aircraft represent options that Thai Airways may exercise based on future business requirements and operational needs.

"The decision to purchase these aircraft stems from genuine business fundamentals," said Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways. "There has been no political pressure or external demands from late 2023 to the present day."

The airline expects to take delivery of the new aircraft from early 2028, brought forward from the previously anticipated mid-2027 timeline.

Independent Business Strategy

Thai Airways executives stressed that the fleet renewal programme predates any recent political developments and reflects the carrier's commitment to sustainable growth following its successful rehabilitation.

