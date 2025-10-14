Thai Airways to Seek Green Light for Lease of 10 Jets in Crucial Board Vote

Thai Airways International (THAI) is set to ask its Board of Directors on October 23 for approval to lease up to 10 wide-body aircraft.
The move is deemed "absolutely necessary" to replace retired jets, support the airline's network ticketing strategy, and consolidate Thailand's position as a regional aviation hub.
Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways, revealed that the carrier is currently seeking to procure eight to ten leased planes to compensate for a fleet reduction of nine retired aircraft.
THAI had previously been in negotiations for three B777-300ERs and six B787s, but those deals fell through after other airlines successfully concluded their own procurement talks, forcing THAI to abandon the original negotiations.
With an urgent need to replace the capacity, the airline is now preparing a fresh proposal for the Board to approve the lease of roughly 8 to 10 wide-body aircraft, which will be similar models to those retired.
"The original deals that were negotiated but not concluded were closed by other airlines. Therefore, Thai Airways must now urgently procure new leased aircraft to replace the retired ones," Chai confirmed. "We will submit this matter to the Board meeting on October 23, and I can confirm they will be wide-body aircraft to support our traditional long-haul routes."
The leases are initially expected to be short-term, lasting approximately six years.
However, even if approved this month, the CEO estimates it would take a further six months after negotiations are successfully concluded—meaning the aircraft may not enter service until around mid-2026.
Chai emphasised the high stakes involved in the approval process. He warned that failure to secure the wide-body leases would create a significant fleet imbalance.
The national carrier is currently taking delivery of 17 new narrow-body A321neo aircraft.
Without corresponding wide-body replacements, Chai stated that the gap would severely compromise the airline’s ability to execute its planned network strategy and hinder the national ambition of establishing Thailand as a leading aviation hub.