Thai Airways to Seek Green Light for Lease of 10 Jets in Crucial Board Vote

Thai Airways International (THAI) is set to ask its Board of Directors on October 23 for approval to lease up to 10 wide-body aircraft.

The move is deemed "absolutely necessary" to replace retired jets, support the airline's network ticketing strategy, and consolidate Thailand's position as a regional aviation hub.

Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways, revealed that the carrier is currently seeking to procure eight to ten leased planes to compensate for a fleet reduction of nine retired aircraft.

THAI had previously been in negotiations for three B777-300ERs and six B787s, but those deals fell through after other airlines successfully concluded their own procurement talks, forcing THAI to abandon the original negotiations.

With an urgent need to replace the capacity, the airline is now preparing a fresh proposal for the Board to approve the lease of roughly 8 to 10 wide-body aircraft, which will be similar models to those retired.