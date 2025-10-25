Impact on Thai Airways as it fails to secure new aircraft lease this year

The lease plan, initially deemed essential by THAI’s CEO, Chai Eamsiri, was intended to replace 9 retired aircraft. THAI had been negotiating to lease three B777-300ERs and six B787s, but those negotiations fell through as other airlines reached agreements first, leading to the cancellation of the deal.

Despite this setback, THAI remains under pressure to secure these aircraft to avoid disruptions to its sales strategy, which is based on a network model designed to establish Thailand as a regional aviation hub.

This strategy requires a well-balanced fleet of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to efficiently connect passengers.