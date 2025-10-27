Thai Airways Exercises Option for Boeing Jets in Major Fleet Expansion

National carrier secures first deliveries of 787 Dreamliners for 2028 under carbon-neutrality plan following US trade agreement.
Thai Airways International (THAI) has confirmed it is moving ahead with its substantial fleet renewal strategy, partially exercising an Option Order with Boeing to acquire new aircraft.
The carrier’s CEO, Chai Eamsiri, revealed that the acquisition of up to 80 new jets, referenced in the recent Joint Statement on Framework for United States–Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, is fully aligned with the airline’s ongoing business rehabilitation plan.
The total procurement plan covers 80 wide-body aircraft. THAI had previously signed a firm agreement for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets and their accompanying GEnx engines from Boeing and GE Aerospace.
The airline has now begun to utilise its contractual right to purchase an additional 35 Boeing 787s.
Chai stated that the first batch of these new wide-body jets is scheduled for gradual delivery and integration into the fleet starting in 2028 (B.E. 2571).
The new Dreamliners will be equipped with the technologically advanced GEnx engines.
The airline emphasised that this investment is key to fulfilling its long-term commitment to the environment, as the new jets will help THAI achieve its ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 (B.E. 2593).
The latest 787 model was specifically chosen for its superior range, passenger capacity, and overall performance, marking a significant step in modernising the national flag carrier’s long-haul capabilities.