Thai Airways Exercises Option for Boeing Jets in Major Fleet Expansion

National carrier secures first deliveries of 787 Dreamliners for 2028 under carbon-neutrality plan following US trade agreement.

Thai Airways International (THAI) has confirmed it is moving ahead with its substantial fleet renewal strategy, partially exercising an Option Order with Boeing to acquire new aircraft.

The carrier’s CEO, Chai Eamsiri, revealed that the acquisition of up to 80 new jets, referenced in the recent Joint Statement on Framework for United States–Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, is fully aligned with the airline’s ongoing business rehabilitation plan.

The total procurement plan covers 80 wide-body aircraft. THAI had previously signed a firm agreement for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets and their accompanying GEnx engines from Boeing and GE Aerospace.

The airline has now begun to utilise its contractual right to purchase an additional 35 Boeing 787s.