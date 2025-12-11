Low-cost weapons, high lethality change rules of war

It is increasingly clear that on Thursday (December 11), battlefields, expensive high-end military technology is being challenged by “people’s weapons”, low-cost systems with disproportionate destructive power.
At the centre of this shift are FPV (first-person view) kamikaze drones, or “suicide drones”, which have rapidly become true game-changers and a signal that traditional forms of warfare may be nearing their end.
These drones operate on a simple but powerful principle.
The operator wears FPV goggles and pilots a small drone fitted with an explosive warhead, seeing everything through the drone’s camera in real time.
This immersive view allows the pilot to guide a high-speed drone onto moving targets with sniper-like precision from a distance.
“This is a fusion of the accuracy of a guided missile with the flexibility of a reconnaissance drone,” one security analyst observed.
“It can slip into the weak points of tanks or bunkers in ways that heavy weapons struggle to achieve.”
Low-cost weapons, high killing power: a new level of cost-effectiveness
The key factor that turns FPV kamikaze drones into a nightmare for conventional forces is cost.
Many are assembled from commercially available components, meaning each unit can cost only tens of thousands to a few hundred thousand baht, while being capable of destroying armoured vehicles or artillery systems worth tens or even hundreds of millions.
This creates a “cheap kills expensive” dynamic, where militaries that rely on large, costly platforms face loss rates that are difficult to sustain or justify.
Although FPV drones have limitations in range and endurance, their agility and low-level flight make them hard to detect and intercept.
Traditional air-defence systems were designed to counter aircraft, helicopters or large missiles, not small drones weaving through terrain, trees and buildings.
As a result, many countries are now racing to develop countermeasures, including:
Electronic warfare (EW): jamming or disrupting control and video links.
Counter-UAS systems (C-UAS): using anti-drone drones, directed-energy systems or automated rapid-fire weapons to engage incoming threats at close range.
FPV kamikaze drones are no longer a niche or alternative weapon.
They are becoming a core capability that highlights how future wars will be decided less by the sheer size of armies and more by how quickly nations can innovate, adapt and field cost-effective technology.
In this new era, the balance of power will increasingly favour those who can produce and deploy smart, agile systems faster and cheaper than their adversaries and who can defend against them just as quickly.
FPV (first-person view) kamikaze drones, often referred to as suicide drones or loitering munitions, have become a highly significant topic in modern security and military affairs.
1. How they work and how they are used
2. Key characteristics
3. Typical targets
FPV kamikaze drones are effective against a wide range of targets, for example:
4. Role in modern warfare
These drones have been widely used in recent conflicts, most notably in the Russia–Ukraine war. They have emerged as a crucial weapon system that:
5. Limitations and challenges
Despite their strengths, FPV kamikaze drones also face important constraints: