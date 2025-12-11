Low-cost weapons, high lethality change rules of war

It is increasingly clear that on Thursday (December 11), battlefields, expensive high-end military technology is being challenged by “people’s weapons”, low-cost systems with disproportionate destructive power.

At the centre of this shift are FPV (first-person view) kamikaze drones, or “suicide drones”, which have rapidly become true game-changers and a signal that traditional forms of warfare may be nearing their end.

Lighting the fuse with a first-person view

These drones operate on a simple but powerful principle.

The operator wears FPV goggles and pilots a small drone fitted with an explosive warhead, seeing everything through the drone’s camera in real time.

This immersive view allows the pilot to guide a high-speed drone onto moving targets with sniper-like precision from a distance.

“This is a fusion of the accuracy of a guided missile with the flexibility of a reconnaissance drone,” one security analyst observed.

“It can slip into the weak points of tanks or bunkers in ways that heavy weapons struggle to achieve.”

Low-cost weapons, high killing power: a new level of cost-effectiveness

The key factor that turns FPV kamikaze drones into a nightmare for conventional forces is cost.

Many are assembled from commercially available components, meaning each unit can cost only tens of thousands to a few hundred thousand baht, while being capable of destroying armoured vehicles or artillery systems worth tens or even hundreds of millions.

This creates a “cheap kills expensive” dynamic, where militaries that rely on large, costly platforms face loss rates that are difficult to sustain or justify.