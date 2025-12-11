Thai-Cambodian border flares again as Second Army vows to defend sovereignty

Meanwhile, the Facebook page “Army Military Force” on Thursday posted an update describing a major strike on Cambodian positions in the Choep Koki area, opposite Ban Kruat district in Buri Ram province.

The post said:

“Large mushroom cloud of black smoke rose from the casino and oil depot in the Choep Koki area, Cambodia, opposite the Chong Sa Ta Ku temporary border crossing in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram province. Both targets were destroyed by Thai forces, and continuous explosions could be heard more than 10 kilometres away.

“Last night, Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) F-16 fighter jets carried out an air strike, dropping high-explosive bombs on casino targets in the Choep Koki area, Banteay Ampil district, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia.

“In addition, Thai army units shelled Cambodian oil depots near casinos in the Choep Koki area, opposite the Sae Takoo border crossing in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram province.

“The attack followed intelligence confirming that the casino and oil depot were being used by Cambodian forces as military operating sites — launch points for suicide drones attacking Thai troops, heavy weapons storage depots, and refuelling points for BM-21 multiple rocket launchers.”