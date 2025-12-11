Six agencies set up screening hub for 6,000 Thais returning from Cambodia

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

Six Thai agencies create screening hub in Sa Kaeo to process 6,000 returnees from Cambodia, identify scam victims and prosecute wanted suspects

Thai authorities have set up a multi-agency screening centre to handle about 6,000 Thais returning from Cambodia, with procedures designed to separate scam victims from offenders and prosecute anyone wanted in existing cases.

The operation is scheduled to start at 10am on December 11, 2025, and involves six key agencies coordinating reception, legal checks and social support for returnees at the Thai–Cambodian border.

Step 1: NRM and immigration screening

Immigration police will first conduct National Referral Mechanism (NRM) checks to identify possible trafficking or scam victims and sort returnees into three groups:

  • Those who left Thailand legally with a valid passport or border pass.
  • Those who left legally but whose passport or border pass has expired.
  • Those who left the country through irregular channels.

Step 2: Criminal checks and referral

Next, officers from Khlong Luek police station will check whether each person is linked to any outstanding warrants or ongoing criminal cases:

  • If a returnee is wanted or suspected of an offence, they will be processed under Thai law.
  • Those with no legal issues will be handed over to the Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office for further screening and assistance.

Authorities have identified three potential sites in Sa Kaeo province to host these social screening centres:

  • Burapha University, Sa Kaeo Campus, in Watthana Nakhon district
  • The Sa Kaeo Provincial Territorial Defence Volunteer Company
  • The 19th Military Circle Club in Tha Kasem, Mueang district

Six agencies working together

The screening operation will be run by officials from:

  • Immigration Police
  • Khlong Luek Police Station
  • 12th Ranger Regiment Control Unit
  • Aranyaprathet District Territorial Defence Volunteers
  • Crowd Control Unit
  • Tourist Police

Officials say the joint centre is designed to ensure returning Thais are safely brought back into the system, with genuine victims of call-centre scams and labour exploitation referred for protection, while those found to be involved in transnational scams face prosecution.

 

 

