Six agencies set up screening hub for 6,000 Thais returning from Cambodia

Thai authorities have set up a multi-agency screening centre to handle about 6,000 Thais returning from Cambodia, with procedures designed to separate scam victims from offenders and prosecute anyone wanted in existing cases.

The operation is scheduled to start at 10am on December 11, 2025, and involves six key agencies coordinating reception, legal checks and social support for returnees at the Thai–Cambodian border.

Step 1: NRM and immigration screening

Immigration police will first conduct National Referral Mechanism (NRM) checks to identify possible trafficking or scam victims and sort returnees into three groups: