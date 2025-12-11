Six agencies set up screening hub for 6,000 Thais returning from Cambodia

Thai authorities have set up a multi-agency screening centre to handle about 6,000 Thais returning from Cambodia, with procedures designed to separate scam victims from offenders and prosecute anyone wanted in existing cases.
The operation is scheduled to start at 10am on December 11, 2025, and involves six key agencies coordinating reception, legal checks and social support for returnees at the Thai–Cambodian border.
Step 1: NRM and immigration screening
Immigration police will first conduct National Referral Mechanism (NRM) checks to identify possible trafficking or scam victims and sort returnees into three groups:
Step 2: Criminal checks and referral
Next, officers from Khlong Luek police station will check whether each person is linked to any outstanding warrants or ongoing criminal cases:
Authorities have identified three potential sites in Sa Kaeo province to host these social screening centres:
Six agencies working together
The screening operation will be run by officials from:
Officials say the joint centre is designed to ensure returning Thais are safely brought back into the system, with genuine victims of call-centre scams and labour exploitation referred for protection, while those found to be involved in transnational scams face prosecution.