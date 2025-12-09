Commerce warns Thai exports in 2026 face downside risk, worst case seen contracting 3.1%

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has warned that Thailand’s exports in 2026 face significant downside risks, with the worst-case scenario pointing to a 3.1% contraction if global conditions deteriorate and trade tensions escalate.

She said the Commerce Ministry expects Thai exports in 2025 to exceed earlier targets, with two reference projections: US$332,982.1 million, representing 10.7% growth, and US$334,982.1 million, or 11.4% growth. For 2026, however, the ministry has prepared three scenarios:

Best-case scenario

Exports would grow by 1.1% to US$337,655 million if major trading partners such as the United States, China, ASEAN, Europe and Japan recover faster than expected, and if US trade measures do not increase significantly. This outlook assumes that global trade volumes continue to expand, US protectionist measures do not intensify or widen as feared, and investment relocation into Thailand begins to bear fruit in a tangible way, especially in electronics components, AI and EV-related industries.