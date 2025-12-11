Thailand will strike any imminent threat, anywhere: Thai general tells Hun Sen

Lt Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, an Adviser at the National Defence Studies Institute under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, posted on Facebook on Thursday (December 11), stating that

Message to Hun Sen, father of Hun Manet

1. An analysis of the terrain along the line of contact shows that the Thai side consists of forests and mountainous areas, which naturally places Thai military bases within forested terrain. In contrast, the Cambodian side has deliberately built civilian houses right next to the border. As a result, Cambodian military bases are embedded within civilian homes and buildings, using them as firing positions and weapons-control centres, effectively using civilians as human shields.

2. Based on Point 1, Thailand’s military operations are grounded in the principle of self-defence. When there is clear and verified evidence of an imminent threat, we are obligated to neutralise that threat.

3. From Point 2, this means that if an imminent threat is positioned at anyone’s house, that threat will be neutralised regardless of where it is located.