XSpring Digital Reaffirms Its Position as Thailand’s No. 1 ICO Portal, Closing the THB 2.49 Billion “SiriHub2 Token” Deal

XSpring Digital, a core component of the XSpring Capital Group, has solidified its position as Asia’s preeminent force in tokenization, illustrated by the complete sell-out of the SiriHub2 Token—an unprecedented THB 2.49 billion real estate-backed investment token offering. This landmark transaction, which concluded in a matter of days, has propelled XSpring Digital’s total fundraising in 2025 beyond THB 2.89 billion, establishing it as the dominant Tokenization platform in Southeast Asia and a foundational leader in the region’s burgeoning tokenization ecosystem.
The swift subscription of the Token with overwhelming investor interest from the very first day underscores XSpring Digital’s unmatched capacity to execute large-scale tokenization at a level that sets it apart from all other market participants. Backed by the high-value Siri Campus real estate asset, the offering combined a compelling 6% fixed annual yield—delivered through a fully tokenized structure—with broad accessibility, enabling participation from as little as USD 30 (THB 1,000), This success reflects not only robust investor demand for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) but also XSpring Digital’s superior ability to structure, distribute, and support sophisticated tokenization projects.
Tanasak Krishnasreni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, XSpring Digital Co., Ltd., said, “We are pleased to see that the offering was oversubscribed within a matter of hours, reflecting both the simplicity of its structure and investors’ confidence in the integrated ecosystem XSpring has built over the past five years.”
What distinguishes XSpring Digital as the definitive leader in Asian tokenization is its fully integrated ecosystem. XSpring Digital creates a self-sustaining framework for tokenization, cementing its position as Thailand's only platform where investors can buy and sell anytime during the project's lifetime through the XSPRING app. Potential future initiatives—such as deploying tokens as collateral for loans through partnerships with XSpring Group—demonstrate the Group’s capacity to unlock practical, scalable applications for tokenized RWAs.
This achievement reaffirms XSpring Digital’s unparalleled dominance in the Asian tokenization landscape. By successfully bridging tangible assets with blockchain-based efficiency, transparency, and liquidity, XSpring Digital is not merely participating in the global RWA tokenization megatrend—it is defining and driving its execution in Asia. With demonstrated scale, technological reliability, and a vertically integrated platform unmatched in the region, XSpring Digital stands as the indispensable leader in establishing tokenization as the foundational mechanism for the future of investment and capital markets across Asia.