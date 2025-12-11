XSpring Digital Reaffirms Its Position as Thailand’s No. 1 ICO Portal, Closing the THB 2.49 Billion “SiriHub2 Token” Deal

Tanasak Krishnasreni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, XSpring Digital Co., Ltd., said, “We are pleased to see that the offering was oversubscribed within a matter of hours, reflecting both the simplicity of its structure and investors’ confidence in the integrated ecosystem XSpring has built over the past five years.”

What distinguishes XSpring Digital as the definitive leader in Asian tokenization is its fully integrated ecosystem. XSpring Digital creates a self-sustaining framework for tokenization, cementing its position as Thailand's only platform where investors can buy and sell anytime during the project's lifetime through the XSPRING app. Potential future initiatives—such as deploying tokens as collateral for loans through partnerships with XSpring Group—demonstrate the Group’s capacity to unlock practical, scalable applications for tokenized RWAs.

This achievement reaffirms XSpring Digital’s unparalleled dominance in the Asian tokenization landscape. By successfully bridging tangible assets with blockchain-based efficiency, transparency, and liquidity, XSpring Digital is not merely participating in the global RWA tokenization megatrend—it is defining and driving its execution in Asia. With demonstrated scale, technological reliability, and a vertically integrated platform unmatched in the region, XSpring Digital stands as the indispensable leader in establishing tokenization as the foundational mechanism for the future of investment and capital markets across Asia.