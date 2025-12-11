Chinese detainees riot at Mae Sot to resist deportation to China

Chinese nationals being held for illegal entry after fleeing a crackdown on illicit casinos and scam compounds in Myanmar have staged a riot at an immigration detention facility in Mae Sot, Tak province, in an apparent bid to avoid deportation to China.

The group had been arrested after crossing the border illegally into Thailand via Mae Sot and charged with unlawful entry by immigration police and security agencies.

They were being held pending deportation when the disturbance erupted, during which cells and state property were vandalised.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, Deputy Commissioner and Spokesperson of the Immigration Bureau, said that at about 11.20pm on Tuesday (December 9), a group of Chinese detainees being held at Immigration Detention Centre 2 under Tak Immigration, in Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, Mae Sot district, began protesting.

The 325 detainees involved were part of a larger group who had fled across the border from Myanmar after a major crackdown on casinos and scam operations.

While in custody awaiting deportation, they began to gather and demonstrate inside the facility.