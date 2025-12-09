15 South Koreans, two Chinese arrested over alleged call-centre scam in Thailand

Thai police arrest 17 suspected call-centre scammers in Pattaya and Bangkok

Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) have arrested 15 South Korean men and two Chinese men in coordinated raids in Pattaya and Bangkok for allegedly running a call-centre gang that defrauded victims of about 500 million baht.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced the operation at a press conference on Monday, saying it had been codenamed “Thailand–Korea Breaking Chains”.

Embassy tip-off leads to Pattaya raid

The CIB said the operation was launched after the police liaison officer at the South Korean Embassy alerted Thai authorities that a call-centre gang targeting South Korean nationals was operating out of Thailand.