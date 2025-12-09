Anutin vows no ceasefire until Cambodian troops pose no threat

PM rules out ceasefire and border debate in Parliament

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday said his government would fully support military operations to defend against Cambodian aggression and would not enter ceasefire talks until the threat from Cambodian forces had ended.

He also ruled out opening a parliamentary debate on the Thai–Cambodian border conflict, saying the government had to focus on backing the military’s defensive operations.

He was responding to reporters’ questions about speculation that the government might invoke Article 165 of the Constitution to allow a parliamentary debate on the border situation.

“No. Who said that?” he retorted when asked about the possibility at Government House.