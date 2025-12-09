Anutin vows no ceasefire until Cambodian troops pose no threat

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday said his government would fully support military operations to defend against Cambodian aggression and would not enter ceasefire talks until the threat from Cambodian forces had ended.
He also ruled out opening a parliamentary debate on the Thai–Cambodian border conflict, saying the government had to focus on backing the military’s defensive operations.
He was responding to reporters’ questions about speculation that the government might invoke Article 165 of the Constitution to allow a parliamentary debate on the border situation.
“No. Who said that?” he retorted when asked about the possibility at Government House.
“No, we have no such plan. The situation of conflict with a neighbouring country is still ongoing. We have to support the soldiers and police. We must send them a lot of moral support,” Anutin added.
Asked whether Cambodia had contacted the Thai government to propose peace talks, Anutin replied: “Nothing.”
When pressed on whether this meant Cambodia had not offered talks or that Thailand had rejected ceasefire discussions, he responded that Thailand was simply doing what it “should and must do”.
“Thailand has clearly shown its stance to those who harbour malicious intentions against us. So we should provide moral support to those defending our sovereignty,” he said.
Asked whether the government might order the military to halt operations, as had happened in previous border clashes, Anutin replied:
“Never. We can’t stop now. I’ve given my word to the armed forces that they can fully implement their plans and the government will support them to the fullest.”
When a reporter asked if military operations would continue until Cambodia’s armed forces became crippled, he shot back:
“Their armed forces, not ours. Our armed forces will never become crippled.”
On reports that Cambodia is using kamikaze drones to attack Thai troops, Anutin said the military had measures in place to counter such tactics.
He added that Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had been actively countering false information released by Cambodia by briefing foreign ambassadors and speaking at international forums, including the Ottawa Treaty meeting in Switzerland.
Anutin also brushed aside Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen’s release of a photo showing the Thai prime minister with the governor of Cambodia’s Pailin province.
He said he often took photos with people who asked and paid no attention to Hun Sen’s comments or attempts to use the image for political purposes.