Shrines Bangkokians pray at during Vegetarian Festival

Thailand’s annual Vegetarian Festival kicked off in Bangkok’s Chinatown on Wednesday and will run until next Friday (October 11), with celebrations centring around the famous Yaowarat Road.

Apart from participating in festivities and maintaining a vegetarian diet, pious Thais, especially those of Chinese descent, spend this period visiting Chinese shrines to pray for health, luck and prosperity.

The Nation explores some locations in Bangkok where celebrants can go to cleanse their bodies and minds this year.

Chow Sue Kong Shrine: This 200-year-old shrine in Talad Noi neighbourhood on the bank of the Chao Phraya River is one of the most revered temples among the Hoklo people who migrated from China over two centuries ago.

Built in 1804, the shrine houses the statue of god Chow Sue Kong and over 36 gods and goddesses from the Taoist and other beliefs. This temple is popular among devotees all year.

Wat Mangkon Kamalawat (Wat Leng Noei Yi): Located in the Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, this is one of the largest and most important Chinese Buddhist temples in Bangkok. Built between 1871 and 1872, this authentic Chinese temple features several small shrines dedicated to over 50 Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian deities and religious figures important in local Chinese beliefs.

Three smaller shrines of note are Chao Pho Suea Shrine on Tanao Road and Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine on Chakkraphet Road, both in Phra Nakhon district, and Kwang Tung Shrine on Charoenkrung Road in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district. These shrines have been holding ceremonies for the Vegetarian Festival every year.