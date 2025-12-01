Celebrating diplomacy with a collaborative concert

Under the direction of Vanich Potavanich, resident conductor of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, and Wei Lu, guest concertmaster and violin soloist of the China National Symphony Orchestra, the concert blended Thai and Chinese musical traditions.
The evening began with the anthems of both nations. The opening number, an orchestral piece titled Siam Soundscapes, which was composed in 2024 by Narongrit Dhamabutra, brought the audience on a musical journey through the vibrant natural and cultural landscapes of Thailand, blending modern harmonies with traditional motifs.
The concert also featured the Concerto for Violin and Orchestra "NEFRERETTA" by Thailand princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, a beautiful fusion of classical Western elegance and Thai aesthetic sensibility.
As the first half of the concert concluded, the Chinese classic My Motherland resounded through the hall, a passionate performance that conveyed great national pride and elicited strong emotional responses from the audience.
Following the intermission, the concert's finale, Fantasia on Themes of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, reinterprets several works by Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, himself a gifted musician.
This concert followed a similar celebratory event held in March in Bangkok, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which featured a collaborative performance of the iconic Yellow River Cantata by the China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Chinese conductor Zhang Guoyong.
Chen Nan
China Daily
Asia News Network