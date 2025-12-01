Celebrating diplomacy with a collaborative concert

MONDAY, DECEMBER 01, 2025

A concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China was held on Sunday at Beijing Concert Hall, featuring a collaboration between the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra and 11 musicians from the China National Symphony Orchestra.

Under the direction of Vanich Potavanich, resident conductor of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, and Wei Lu, guest concertmaster and violin soloist of the China National Symphony Orchestra, the concert blended Thai and Chinese musical traditions.

Violinist Wei Lu performs at the concert in Beijing on Sunday. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The evening began with the anthems of both nations. The opening number, an orchestral piece titled Siam Soundscapes, which was composed in 2024 by Narongrit Dhamabutra, brought the audience on a musical journey through the vibrant natural and cultural landscapes of Thailand, blending modern harmonies with traditional motifs.

The concert also featured the Concerto for Violin and Orchestra "NEFRERETTA" by Thailand princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, a beautiful fusion of classical Western elegance and Thai aesthetic sensibility.

The concert marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand in Beijing. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

As the first half of the concert concluded, the Chinese classic My Motherland resounded through the hall, a passionate performance that conveyed great national pride and elicited strong emotional responses from the audience.

Following the intermission, the concert's finale, Fantasia on Themes of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, reinterprets several works by Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, himself a gifted musician.

This concert followed a similar celebratory event held in March in Bangkok, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which featured a collaborative performance of the iconic Yellow River Cantata by the China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Chinese conductor Zhang Guoyong.

Chen Nan

China Daily

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy