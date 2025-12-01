Celebrating diplomacy with a collaborative concert

As the first half of the concert concluded, the Chinese classic My Motherland resounded through the hall, a passionate performance that conveyed great national pride and elicited strong emotional responses from the audience.

Following the intermission, the concert's finale, Fantasia on Themes of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, reinterprets several works by Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, himself a gifted musician.

This concert followed a similar celebratory event held in March in Bangkok, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which featured a collaborative performance of the iconic Yellow River Cantata by the China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Chinese conductor Zhang Guoyong.

Chen Nan

China Daily

Asia News Network