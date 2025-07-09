Shippers’ council urges govt to negotiate lower US Tariffs

He identified several key sectors at risk, including electric appliances, processed foods, rice, rubber products, and other consumer goods. Many of these industries are labor-intensive, meaning reduced exports could lead to mass layoffs.

Agricultural and Manufacturing Sectors at Risk

Thanakorn also pointed out that Thai agricultural products will struggle to compete in the US market, which could lead to falling domestic prices and a significant impact on Thai farmers.

Additionally, the manufacturing sector would face challenges, with foreign investors potentially relocating their production bases away from Thailand due to uncompetitive export rates.

Projected Economic Downturn

The new 36% tariff would cause Thai exports to decline significantly in the second half of the year. The overall growth of Thailand's exports would fall to just 1%, compared to the 3% growth originally projected for the year.

TNSC Calls for Immediate Government Action

Kongrit Chantrik, executive director of the TNSC, reiterated that negotiating a reduction to 20% is crucial. Failure to do so could result in long-term damage to Thailand’s economy, with a potential impact lasting at least five to ten years.

The TNSC proposed the following measures to the Thai government: