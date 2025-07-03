Forbes reveals Thailand’s top 10 billionaires for 2025

Amid weak consumer sentiment in the retail sector, the Chirathivat family’s wealth was down 13% to $8.6 billion. Last October, the group got a new partner: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund acquired a 40% stake in British retailer Selfridges from Austria’s Signa Holdings. (Central group retains 60%.)

A total of 19 listees faced a downdraft. Coffee magnate Prayudh Mahagitsiri’s wealth took a hit as his PM Group’s long-standing joint venture with Nestle ended.

Two patriarchs died since the last ranking: Vanich Chaiyawan, chairman emeritus of insurance giant Thai Life; and Pongsak Viddayakorn, cofounder of hospital chain Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, who went on to build a separate healthcare business under Principal Capital. Their fortunes are now listed under the Chaiyawan family and the Viddayakorn family.

Though the minimum net worth to qualify for the list dropped to $420 million from last year’s $550 million, four people fell from the ranks. A notable absentee is renewable energy magnate Somphote Ahunai, whose Energy Absolute faced financial stress.

The top 10 Thai billionaires for 2025 are as follows:

Chalerm Yoovidhya & family – Net worth: US$44.5 billion or THB1.44 trillion

Food & Beverage

Chalerm Yoovidhya heads a sprawling clan that co-owns Red Bull, the iconic energy drink, which sold more than 12 billion cans worldwide in 2024.

The family's 51% holding includes a small stake owned personally by Chalerm, the eldest son of Red Bull co-founder, the late Chaleo.

Since 2016, Red Bull Thailand has been involved in a number of trademark infringement lawsuits against Red Bull China.

Red Bull cofounder, Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, who, along with Chalerm's father, created the iconic drink, died in October 2022 at age 78.

Chearavanont brothers – Net worth: US$35.7 billion or THB1.16 trillion

Food & Beverage

Three siblings and the family of their late brother, Montri, draw their wealth from Charoen Pokphand Group, one of the world's largest producers of animal feed and livestock.

Their father, Chia Ek Chor, along with his brother Choncharoen Chiaravanont, opened a shop selling seeds imported from China to Thai farmers in 1921.

Dhanin Chearavanont (pictured), the youngest, was CP's chairman and CEO for 48 years until he stepped down in 2017, but remains senior chairman.

Dhanin's eldest son, Soopakij, and the youngest, Suphachai, are CP's chairman and CEO, respectively.

In 2025, a unit of the group's telecom arm, True, secured one of three digital bank licences issued by the government. True also partnered with BlackRock for a $1 billion data centre venture.

Sarath Ratanavadi – Net worth: US$12 billion or THB390 billion

Energy

Sarath Ratanavadi is CEO of Gulf Development, one of Thailand's largest conglomerates with interests in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

Gulf Development was established in 2025 following a merger between power producer Gulf Energy Development and telecom giant InTouch Holdings, the biggest shareholder of Advanced Info Service (AIS).

In 2024, Gulf Energy's joint venture with Binance launched a crypto exchange in Thailand.

In May 2025, Gulf bought a stake in Kasikornbank and became the fourth largest shareholder of Thailand's third largest bank by assets.

Gulf's joint venture with Singtel and AIS to set up data centres in Thailand is expected to start operations in 2025.

Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi & family – Net worth: US$10.5 billion or THB341 billion

Food & Beverage

Son of a Bangkok street vendor, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi controls Thai Beverage, Thailand's largest beverage producer and distributor by revenue, known for its Chang beer.

Other big assets include Singapore beverage and property giant Fraser & Neave.

Charoen's retail empire includes the hypermarket chain Big C Supercenter, acquired in 2016 for more than $6 billion.

Charoen listed his privately held property unit, Asset World, in October 2019 and continues to hold a majority stake. It has hotels in tourist hotspots such as Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Pattaya.

In 2025, Charoen transferred shares in key companies to his five children.

Chirathivat family – Net worth: US$8.6 billion or THB279 billion

Fashion & Retail

The Chirathivat family controls Central Group, the country's biggest mall developer in terms of net leasable area.

The group is led by Tos Chirathivat (pictured), grandson of the group's founder, Tiang Chirathivat.

In 2020, the family listed their private retail arm, Central Retail, raising $2.5 billion in what was Thailand's biggest IPO.

In April 2024, the Central Group acquired the iconic KaDeWe department store building from the bankrupt Austrian company Signa for over $1 billion.

In October 2024, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund acquired a 40% stake in the U.K.'s iconic Selfridges group from Signa. Central Group retains a 60% stake.

Chaiyawan family – Net worth: US$4.2 billion or THB136 billion

Finance & Investments

The Chaiyawan family consists of the heirs of Vanich Chaiyawan, who was chairman emeritus of Thai Life, Thailand's second-biggest life insurer by total premium income, before he died in June 2025 at age 93.

The company is run by Vanich's son Chai, who is Thai Life's chairman and CEO. Vanich's daughter Varang and son Winyou are deputy CEOs and sit on the board.

Thai Life sells mostly through agents and is known for its emotionally-charged TV commercials.

Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life has a 17% stake in Thai Life, which got listed in 2022, raising $1 billion.

The Chaiyawan family also has a majority stake in Thai Credit Bank, which got listed in 2024.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha & family – Net worth: US$3.5 billion or THB114 billion

Fashion & Retail

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is the son of Thailand's late duty-free tycoon, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in October 2018.

The late Vichai founded King Power, the country's leading operator of airport duty-free stores.

Aiyawatt (also known as Top) is King Power's executive chairman and shares his fortune with his mother Aimon (who is senior chairman) and three siblings.

Aiyawatt is also chairman of Leicester City, the English football club his family bought and turned around.

The family also owns a major chunk of Mahanakhon, a Bangkok development that has one of Thailand's tallest skyscrapers.

Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth – Net worth: US$3.4 billion or THB110 billion

Healthcare

Former surgeon Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth cofounded Bangkok Dusit Medical Services in 1972. It is Thailand's largest private hospital operator.

Bangkok Dusit has a $370 million luxury healthcare complex in Bangkok that includes a 211-room Mövenpick wellness resort.

Bangkok Dusit has 58 hospitals, including a cancer hospital in Bangkok that opened in 2023.

Prasert also owns and runs regional airline, Bangkok Airways, which he took public in 2014.

His daughter, Poramaporn, is the president of Bangkok Dusit. His son, Puttipong, has a board seat.

Sathien Sathientham – Net worth: US$2.6 billion or THB84.4 billion

Food & Beverage

Sathien Sathientham, previously known as Sathien Setthasit, is the vice chairman of Carabao Group, maker of Thailand's hugely popular Carabao Dang energy drink.

Sathien founded the company in 2002 with his folk singer pal Aed Carabao and took it public in 2014.

Sathien is getting into large-scale beer brewing with a $115 million investment in a new brewery.

Younger son Romtham is the managing director of listed Carabao, and older son Veeratham is CEO of retail chain CJ Express.

Carabao has a subsidiary to make packaging materials and a joint venture with a Japanese partner to manufacture cans.

Phornthep Phornprapha & family – Net worth: US$2.2 billion or THB71.4 billion

Automotive

Phornthep Phornprapha is chairman of privately held Siam Motors group, producer of Nissan cars and trucks in Thailand. In 2023, his son, Prakasit, succeeded him as president of the group.

The family's other interests include auto parts, logistics, construction equipment and hotels.

Siam Motors has funded an automotive engineering and development centre at Thammasat University's campus in Pattaya.

The group moved its headquarters to a 33-story tower in central Bangkok, which opened in 2024.

In 2023, Phornthep was appointed chairman of Bangkok Bank, controlled by the Sophonpanich family. Previously, he had a board seat for 16 years.

