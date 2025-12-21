Elon Musk becomes first person worth $700 billion following pay package ruling

Forbes estimated Musk’s fortune at about US$749 billion late Friday, after the ruling reinstated options now valued at roughly US$139 billion.

The award stems from Musk’s 2018 Tesla pay package, which was once estimated at US$56 billion before a lower court struck it down as “unfathomable”.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said a 2024 ruling that rescinded the compensation deal was improper and unfair to Musk.