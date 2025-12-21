Elon Musk becomes first person worth $700 billion following pay package ruling

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2025

Elon Musk has become the first person to top US$700 billion in net worth after Delaware’s Supreme Court revived a massive Tesla stock-options award that had been cancelled last year, according to the Forbes billionaires index.

Forbes estimated Musk’s fortune at about US$749 billion late Friday, after the ruling reinstated options now valued at roughly US$139 billion.

The award stems from Musk’s 2018 Tesla pay package, which was once estimated at US$56 billion before a lower court struck it down as “unfathomable”.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said a 2024 ruling that rescinded the compensation deal was improper and unfair to Musk.

 

The jump comes days after Musk reportedly became the first person to surpass US$600 billion, following speculation that SpaceX could move towards an initial public offering. Separately, Tesla shareholders.

Reuters

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy