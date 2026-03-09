Government to bypass middlemen to tackle soaring diesel prices in remote regions

The Ministry of Energy moves to cut out intermediaries and grant remote petrol stations direct access to major suppliers to lower regional fuel costs.

The Ministry of Energy is set to intervene in the domestic fuel supply chain, proposing a measure that would allow petrol stations in remote areas to bypass middlemen and purchase diesel directly from major "Section 7" traders.

The initiative follows reports of diesel prices surging to 40.50 baht per litre in isolated provinces such as Mae Hong Son. Officials have attributed these localized price spikes to the complex "jobber" distribution network and the high logistical costs of transporting fuel through difficult terrain.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, the Minister of Energy, explained that many independent stations currently lack direct contracts with the nation’s major oil companies.

During periods of market volatility, these majors prioritise their contracted partners, forcing independent rural stations to source fuel from secondary wholesalers at significant markups.



