Global oil prices enter ‘Code Red’ danger zone as Middle East conflict escalates

FETCO Chairman Dr Kobsak Pootrakool warns of a looming ‘Code Red’ for the global economy as Middle East tensions push oil prices toward $110 a barrel.



Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, senior executive vice president of Bangkok Bank and chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), has issued a stark warning that global oil prices have reached a "Code Red" danger level.

Writing on his personal social media account, Dr Kobsak noted that crude prices have surged to approximately $110 per barrel. The spike follows reports of strikes on Iranian oil depots, sparking fears that a cycle of retaliation could devastate regional energy infrastructure.

Strategic infrastructure under threat

Markets are now closely monitoring for a potential second wave of strikes or counter-attacks from Tehran. Dr Kobsak cautioned that the primary risk lies with the Middle East's energy production and transport networks, which he described as "sitting ducks" in the current climate.

Key assets at risk include:

Strategic ports and oil tankers.

Refineries and gas processing facilities.

Regional desalination plants—critical infrastructure for many nations.