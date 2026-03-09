Global oil prices enter ‘Code Red’ danger zone as Middle East conflict escalates

FETCO Chairman Dr Kobsak Pootrakool warns of a looming ‘Code Red’ for the global economy as Middle East tensions push oil prices toward $110 a barrel.
Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, senior executive vice president of Bangkok Bank and chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), has issued a stark warning that global oil prices have reached a "Code Red" danger level.
Writing on his personal social media account, Dr Kobsak noted that crude prices have surged to approximately $110 per barrel. The spike follows reports of strikes on Iranian oil depots, sparking fears that a cycle of retaliation could devastate regional energy infrastructure.
Strategic infrastructure under threat
Markets are now closely monitoring for a potential second wave of strikes or counter-attacks from Tehran. Dr Kobsak cautioned that the primary risk lies with the Middle East's energy production and transport networks, which he described as "sitting ducks" in the current climate.
Key assets at risk include:
"We must admit that global oil prices have entered a 'Code Red' level," Dr Kobsak stated, adding that sustained high prices will severely impact the global economy if they do not subside quickly.
Parallels with the Russia-Ukraine crisis
The veteran economist drew parallels with the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, when oil prices soared to $120–$130 per barrel and remained above $100 for four months. That period triggered global inflation, higher living costs, and aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.
He also noted the impact on investment markets during the previous crisis, specifically citing the downturn in digital assets. Bitcoin, which had peaked near $70,000, plummeted to $17,000 during that period, causing widespread losses.
The outlook for Thailand
Thailand was significantly affected by the initial energy shock in 2022, requiring the government to spend hundreds of billions of baht on subsidies to cushion the blow for citizens and businesses.
"If oil prices remain high, energy price support measures may not be sustainable for long," he cautioned.
While prices eased slightly this morning, Dr Kobsak warned that the risk of further spikes remains high. He argued that the policy challenge has moved to a more difficult level.
A call for urgent action: "Move, Move, Move"
With the conflict threatening to cause long-term energy tightness or even shortages, Dr Kobsak urged the government to act immediately. His recommended measures include:
Securing Supply: Fast-tracking the procurement of oil reserves to ensure access ahead of other nations.
Energy Diversification: Aggressively promoting solar power, renewables, and the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
Policy Re-evaluation: Reconsidering energy sources previously phased out, such as coal, or exploring options from restricted markets like Russia to manage risk.
Dr Kobsak concluded with a firm call for speed: “It is time to say: Move, Move, Move.” He stressed that proactive preparation is far superior to reacting to a crisis after it has fully unfolded.