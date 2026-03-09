Oil jumps above $100 as US-Iran war fears raise Strait of Hormuz supply risks

Global oil prices surged sharply in early-week trading after tensions from the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran escalated, stoking market fears of tighter oil supplies and risks to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

In Monday morning trading, Brent crude jumped by as much as $18.35, or about 19.8%, to $111.04 a barrel—its highest level since July 2022—before easing back to $107.07 a barrel, up $14.38 or 15.5%, at 11:14pm GMT (6:14am Thailand time).

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $15.27, or 16.8%, to $106.17 a barrel, after earlier climbing by as much as $20.34, or 22.4%, to $111.24 a barrel.

Before the latest spike, oil prices had already surged strongly over the past week, with Brent up 27% and WTI up 35.6%, reflecting growing market anxiety over intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

Tensions deepened further after Iran announced the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s supreme leader, replacing his father Ali Khamenei—a move seen as signalling that hardliners remain in control in Tehran as the war with the United States and Israel entered its second week.