Kuwait declares force majeure on oil exports as Hormuz crisis deepens

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has declared force majeure on its crude oil and refined product exports after the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively shut for an eighth straight day, in a fresh sign of deepening disruption across Gulf energy markets. Reuters reported on Saturday (March 7, 2026) that KPC had also started a precautionary reduction in crude production and refining throughput.

KPC cuts production as exports stall and storage fills up

KPC said the move was driven by explicit Iranian threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and by the near-total absence of tankers in the Arabian Gulf willing to make the passage. The company did not disclose the scale of the production cuts, but Reuters said Kuwait had been producing about 2.6 million barrels per day in February.