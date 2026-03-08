Iran hardliners lash out at Pezeshkian over Gulf apology

Other conservative critics were even harsher. Iran International reported that some hardline voices described the apology as humiliating, while others branded any talk of ceasefire or rollback as betrayal of wartime strategy. Those claims have not been independently confirmed by Reuters.

Leadership rifts deepen as succession pressure grows

Reuters reported that the dispute reflects genuine divisions between hardliners, especially within the Revolutionary Guards, and more pragmatic factions around Pezeshkian. Those differences had often been contained under Khamenei’s rule, but his death has allowed them to spill into public view as Iran faces sustained US-Israeli bombardment.

The leadership vacuum has also intensified pressure to choose a new supreme leader quickly. Reuters reported on March 7 that clerics were accelerating the succession process and that a decision could come as early as Sunday, though it remained unclear whether any successor would command enough authority to contain factional disputes. Mojtaba Khamenei is seen as a frontrunner, but Reuters did not report that he had already been formally chosen.

Taken together, the backlash against Pezeshkian’s apology and the contradictory signals from the Revolutionary Guards and judiciary suggest that Iran’s civilian leadership has limited room to steer policy while military and clerical hardliners push for a tougher course.