Anutin tells Bhumjaithai MPs to attend royal opening of Parliament on March 14

Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has told all party MPs to attend the royal opening of Parliament on March 14, saying the first House sitting to elect the Speaker and deputy speakers will follow the state ceremony.
Speaking at the first official seminar of the party’s 192 MPs at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, Anutin said he had been informed of the schedule for the royal ceremony opening the parliamentary session and asked all members to attend in full force.
Anutin said the first parliamentary sitting after the ceremony would focus on electing the House Speaker and deputy speakers, while the broader process of government formation could still take some time.
He also congratulated MPs attending the seminar, which was held under the slogan “Spoken and Done Plus”, and said the Bhumjaithai Party was continuing to move in a positive direction.
Joining the seminar were Chaichanok Chidchob, secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party, along with party executives and MPs.
Anutin also reminded members to strictly comply with parliamentary regulations and all relevant laws, noting that they had officially held MP status since March 4, when the Election Commission endorsed the election results.
He said ethical standards now carried significant weight, and warned that even public suspicion of improper or unethical conduct could lead to serious consequences, citing clear guidance laid down by the Constitutional Court.
He urged party members to treat ethical compliance as a constant principle in order to avoid jeopardising not only their MP status but also their eligibility for positions such as committee posts, ministerial office and other appointments.
Anutin also cautioned MPs to be careful about people close to them, particularly when appointing parliamentary assistants. He warned against bringing in anyone with a problematic background and said members should not assume any issue could simply be resolved later, because attempts to clear up such problems could attract even more public attention.
He also told MPs to prepare carefully for the submission of asset and liability declarations, stressing the need to study the relevant legal requirements thoroughly.