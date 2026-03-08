Anutin tells Bhumjaithai MPs to attend royal opening of Parliament on March 14

Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has told all party MPs to attend the royal opening of Parliament on March 14, saying the first House sitting to elect the Speaker and deputy speakers will follow the state ceremony.

Speaking at the first official seminar of the party’s 192 MPs at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, Anutin said he had been informed of the schedule for the royal ceremony opening the parliamentary session and asked all members to attend in full force.

First House sitting to elect Speaker expected after royal ceremony

Anutin said the first parliamentary sitting after the ceremony would focus on electing the House Speaker and deputy speakers, while the broader process of government formation could still take some time.