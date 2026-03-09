Thailand weighs decree to back oil fund amid energy crisis

Thailand is preparing a comprehensive response plan to address a potential energy crisis triggered by rising global oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the possibility of issuing an emergency decree allowing the Finance Ministry to guarantee loans for the Oil Fuel Fund.

The move is intended to maintain price stability for fuel and gas in Thailand if crude oil prices continue to climb in the global market.

Oil prices have been rising steadily since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that global crude prices could reach $100 per barrel within the week if tensions in the region fail to ease.

A source at the Energy Ministry told Krungthep Turakij that the ministry has developed a proactive energy contingency plan, which has already been discussed within the ministry and at the National Security Council since the strikes on Iran.

The strategy is divided into three main areas: energy price management, securing additional energy supplies, and energy conservation measures.

Energy price management

The plan includes managing the prices of both oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through the Oil Fuel Fund. As of March 1, 2026, the fund’s balance stood at 2.459 billion baht in surplus, with the oil account recording a surplus of 40.313 billion baht while the LPG account remained in deficit at 37.854 billion baht.

The Energy Ministry has set a cap on diesel prices at no more than 30 baht per litre until March 17. After that date, the situation will be reassessed and the ceiling may be raised in increments of 0.50 baht per litre if necessary.