Haier Energy Unveils “NaHui” Energy Internet Ecosystem Platform to Advance Customized Energy Services

The launch marks a strategic step in the company’s goal to become a leading provider of digitalized and distributed new energy solutions, with customized energy services at the core of its long-term vision.

Built on the interconnection of energy assets, operational data, and real-world application scenarios, the NaHui platform is powered by a proprietary large-scale AI model that serves as its intelligent engine. By integrating an open network of ecosystem partners, the platform enables tailored energy solutions that move beyond conventional single-source supply toward multidimensional collaboration. It also shifts energy management from reactive response to predictive intelligence, forming a closed-loop energy value chain across diverse use cases and driving a more efficient and sustainable industry ecosystem.

Recent policy developments in China have accelerated the transformation of the power sector, encouraging the expansion of ancillary services, green electricity markets, and capacity trading mechanisms. At the same time, regulatory guidance has emphasized the coordinated development of main grids, distribution networks, and microgrids to support the next generation of power systems. Against this backdrop, market demand is evolving from basic electricity provision toward integrated energy efficiency optimization, localized energy consumption, and carbon management.