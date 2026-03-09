Haier Energy Unveils “NaHui” Energy Internet Ecosystem Platform to Advance Customized Energy Services

The launch marks a strategic step in the company’s goal to become a leading provider of digitalized and distributed new energy solutions, with customized energy services at the core of its long-term vision.
Built on the interconnection of energy assets, operational data, and real-world application scenarios, the NaHui platform is powered by a proprietary large-scale AI model that serves as its intelligent engine. By integrating an open network of ecosystem partners, the platform enables tailored energy solutions that move beyond conventional single-source supply toward multidimensional collaboration. It also shifts energy management from reactive response to predictive intelligence, forming a closed-loop energy value chain across diverse use cases and driving a more efficient and sustainable industry ecosystem.
Recent policy developments in China have accelerated the transformation of the power sector, encouraging the expansion of ancillary services, green electricity markets, and capacity trading mechanisms. At the same time, regulatory guidance has emphasized the coordinated development of main grids, distribution networks, and microgrids to support the next generation of power systems. Against this backdrop, market demand is evolving from basic electricity provision toward integrated energy efficiency optimization, localized energy consumption, and carbon management.
The NaHui platform reflects this transition by operationalizing the “Energy as a Service” model through technological innovation and ecosystem collaboration. It positions Haier Energy at the forefront of distributed renewable energy solutions as the sector increasingly prioritizes intelligent operations and long-term asset value.
Technically, NaHui is structured around a three-tier “Cloud–Edge–Terminal” digital architecture designed for real-time orchestration and scalability.
At the cloud layer, the system acts as the central intelligence hub, combining modular AI models, intelligent agents, and knowledge bases to deliver solution-oriented large models with holistic perception and decision-making capabilities.
At the edge layer, Haier Energy’s fully self-developed AI Energy Robot provides real-time control and precision dispatch, enabling localized responsiveness and operational stability.
At the terminal layer, interconnected energy assets, performance data, and business scenarios form the execution interface, ensuring continuous feedback, accurate implementation, and coordinated digital upgrades across the system.
Through seamless cloud-edge-terminal integration, the platform offers global users a portfolio of customized services, including intelligent microgrid solutions, asset operation and maintenance, electricity trading support, green certificate and carbon credit transactions, carbon asset management, and virtual power plant operations.
As the renewable energy sector transitions from capacity expansion to performance optimization, the underlying logic of energy asset management is being reshaped. By connecting upstream and downstream partners within an open ecosystem, the NaHui platform establishes a virtuous cycle of demand, service, and empowerment — aiming to become an integral component of next-generation power systems worldwide.