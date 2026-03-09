Thai military says “whoever is where, stays there” amid talk of post-Songkran land talks with Cambodia

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the Joint Information Centre on the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, said on Monday he is concerned about the border situation—particularly the spread of false and distorted information that could provoke tensions.

He said the centre is closely monitoring developments. Some information that comes in will not be acted on immediately, he said, but will be considered carefully to avoid fuelling conflict. The focus is on presenting only the facts. He assured the public that anything released by the centre has already been verified and fact-checked.

He added that the information provided will not be provocative or lead to misunderstandings. The aim, he said, is to move towards peace, because clashes or conflict would not bring happiness to either country. On the security front, he said efforts are being made to maintain stability. The centre has a hotline with Cambodia to verify whether information is factual. However, he acknowledged that limitations on both sides could allow some information to slip through, and urged greater caution.