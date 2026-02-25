National Bank of Cambodia halts operations of Panda Commercial Bank due to financial troubles

Xinhua reports the closure as the bank’s financial situation worsens

Xinhua News reported on Monday that the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has officially suspended the operations of Panda Commercial Bank due to its "worsening financial situation."

According to official statements from the NBC, the decision was made after an extensive prudential supervision assessment, which revealed that Panda Commercial Bank's financial condition had deteriorated to a level where it could no longer provide essential banking services.