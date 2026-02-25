National Bank of Cambodia halts operations of Panda Commercial Bank due to financial troubles

Xinhua News reported on Monday that the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has officially suspended the operations of Panda Commercial Bank due to its "worsening financial situation."
According to official statements from the NBC, the decision was made after an extensive prudential supervision assessment, which revealed that Panda Commercial Bank's financial condition had deteriorated to a level where it could no longer provide essential banking services.
Reason for Suspension: The NBC found that the bank's financial stability had significantly worsened, leading to its inability to conduct regular banking operations.
Action Taken: Morisonkak MKA Audit-Accounting Co., Ltd. has been appointed as the provisional administrator and liquidator to manage all the bank's operations and assets during the shutdown process.
Panda Commercial Bank, which was granted its license in 2019, had its assets valued at approximately $776 million by the end of 2025. However, the bank accounted for only 0.77% of Cambodia’s total banking sector. This marks the second major bank closure in Cambodia in 2026, following the earlier closure of Prince Bank Plc in January.