Frost returns to Phu Luang as temperatures drop to 3°C





A striking winter scene has been reported at Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary in Loei, where temperatures dropped to 3°C on the morning of 10 January 2026, bringing a second consecutive day of “mae khaning” (hoarfrost).

Sanctuary officials said the cold conditions were most notable around Khok Nok Kraba Forest Protection Unit, where the combination of low temperatures and suitable humidity produced widespread frost on grass tips.





What drew particular attention, however, was the hoarfrost clinging to the red leaves of “kuam daeng”, a local tree sometimes referred to as a Thai “maple” because its foliage turns vivid shades during the cool season.

Photographs of the frost crystals on the deep red leaves quickly spread online, with visitors and photographers describing the scenery as reminiscent of autumn-and-winter landscapes in Japan.