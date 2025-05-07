Tourists urged to visit scenic \'Number 9\' Road in Loei

The Department of Highways (DOH) is encouraging both motorists and tourists to explore a new scenic viewpoint in Na Haew district of Loei, where visitors can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of a winding road that closely resembles the Thai numeral 9.

‘Number 9 Phu Khao Ngom Road’ Named for its Unique Shape

According to the DOH’s public relations division, the winding section of Highway No. 2113, also known as the Na Haew–Dan Sai road, has been dubbed the “Number 9 Phu Khao Ngom Road” due to its striking resemblance to the Thai numeral 9 when viewed from above.

This visually captivating section of the highway is situated in Tambon Namala, and the DOH believes it could become a new tourist landmark in Loei province.