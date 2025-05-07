Tourists urged to visit scenic \'Number 9\' Road in Loei

The Department of Highways (DOH) is encouraging both motorists and tourists to explore a new scenic viewpoint in Na Haew district of Loei, where visitors can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of a winding road that closely resembles the Thai numeral 9.
According to the DOH’s public relations division, the winding section of Highway No. 2113, also known as the Na Haew–Dan Sai road, has been dubbed the “Number 9 Phu Khao Ngom Road” due to its striking resemblance to the Thai numeral 9 when viewed from above.
This visually captivating section of the highway is situated in Tambon Namala, and the DOH believes it could become a new tourist landmark in Loei province.
Tourists who enjoy lush green landscapes and natural mountain scenery will find the Number 9 road a must-see attraction. In the early morning, visitors can experience a breathtaking view of the winding road framed by a sea of mist and the verdant mountains surrounding it.
While the area offers stunning views, the DOH warns motorists to exercise caution. The stretch of road is steep and contains sharp, potentially hazardous curves. Drivers are urged to proceed slowly and follow all traffic regulations for safety.
To enhance the visitor experience, the DOH has constructed an official viewpoint with rest area where tourists can safely park and take in the scenery of the Number 9 road.
From Na Haew town centre, travellers can follow Highway No. 2113 for approximately 16 kilometres to reach the Phu Khao Ngom viewpoint, which will appear on the left-hand side.
If approaching from Dan Sai district, motorists should drive about 17 kilometres along the same highway. The viewpoint will be on the right-hand side.
This initiative follows the DOH’s earlier promotion of the ‘Number 3 Road’ in Nan province, where a winding mountain road mimics the Arabic numeral 3. That location has since become a popular tourist check-in spot and photo destination. The DOH hopes the Number 9 Road in Loei will gain similar popularity.