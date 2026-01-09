Frost turns Phu Luang white; Doi Inthanon hits 0°C





Khaning” (frost) reported at Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary in Loei and at Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Thursday, January 9, 2026, as temperatures dipped to seasonal lows.





Phu Luang: first frost of 2026 reported at Khok Nok Kraba

In Loei province, frost was reported at the Khok Nok Kraba forest protection unit within Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary in Phu Ruea district, after the minimum temperature fell to 4°C at the unit’s monitoring station. Reports said frost formed as fine white ice crystals on grass and leaves, creating a popular early-morning sight for visitors.

Local reports urged travellers heading into the sanctuary’s higher ground to prepare warm clothing and to check vehicles before travelling, noting steep routes in the area. Visitors were also asked to follow sanctuary rules and keep the site clean.





Doi Inthanon: first 0°C morning of the year, grass at -1.2°C

In Chiang Mai, reports said temperatures at the Doi Inthanon summit and the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint fell to 0°C, described as the first time the area hit freezing point in 2026. Grass temperature readings were reported at -1.2°C, producing widespread frost at Kew Mae Pan, while tourists gathered for sunrise views and a “sea of mist”.

One report listed additional readings of 6°C at the national park headquarters area (km 31, Ban Khun Klang).