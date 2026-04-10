Taiwan opposition leader meets Xi Jinping to ease military tensions

President Xi Jinping of China said during a meeting with Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun on April 10 that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same homeland, and that the future of cross-strait relations depends on the Chinese people.

Cheng Li-wun is chairperson of the Kuomintang, or KMT, Taiwan’s largest opposition party. She is currently visiting China on what she has described as a peace mission to “reduce tensions”, as Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan, which it regards as a province of China.

Xi also said China was willing to strengthen exchanges and dialogue with political parties in Taiwan, including the KMT, on the shared political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing Taiwan independence.

Meanwhile, Cheng said she hoped both sides could work together to promote the building of a cross-strait peace mechanism.

“They should continue to plan and build sustainable and systematic mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation, so that the root causes of all conflict can be completely removed.”

The historic meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the Chinese leader shook hands with the Taiwan opposition leader and posed with her for photographs.