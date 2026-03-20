Japan, US reject attempts to change status quo over Taiwan

At their meeting in Washington, the two leaders agreed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable for regional security and global prosperity and expressed their support for a peaceful solution through dialogue.
Takaichi and Trump confirmed their policy of promoting the "free and open Indo-Pacific" concept and strengthening cooperation further in dealing with China and North Korea.
Trump said he will praise Japan in his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping while acknowledging that the relationship between the two Asian countries is slightly tense.
Takaichi asked for further US cooperation in resolving the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea, and Trump expressed his support. The two leaders confirmed that they will remain involved in efforts toward the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea.
Takaichi expressed a strong desire to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve the abduction issue.
At the venue of a dinner session, Trump hosted for Takaichi, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Vice President JD Vance discussed deteriorating ties between Japan and China over Takaichi's remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency.
Stressing that dialogue is important, especially when there are problems, Motegi said Japan is always open to dialogue. He underlined that the course of the Japan-China relationship may also affect the United States, referring to Beijing's restrictions on dual-use goods exports to Japan.
Motegi and Vance agreed to enhance cooperation, including in strengthening supply chains for rare earths and other key items.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]