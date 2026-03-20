Allies vow to protect Hormuz shipping, urge Iran to halt attacks

The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada have declared their readiness to support appropriate efforts to ensure the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while urging Iran to halt attacks on vessels and energy infrastructure. The joint statement was published on March 19, 2026.
In the statement, the leaders condemned what they described as recent Iranian attacks on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.
They said they were deeply concerned by the escalating conflict and called on Iran to immediately end its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks, and other attempts to obstruct commercial shipping through the strait. They also urged Tehran to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.
The leaders said freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They added that Iran’s actions would have global consequences, particularly for the most vulnerable.
They stressed that interference with international shipping and disruption to global energy supply chains constituted a threat to international peace and security. In that context, they called for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities.
The statement said the countries were ready to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and welcomed the commitment of nations already engaged in preparatory planning.
The group also welcomed the International Energy Agency’s decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves. They said they would take further steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output. They also pledged support for the countries most affected by the crisis through the United Nations and international financial institutions.
The statement concluded by saying that maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries, and called on all states to respect international law and uphold the principles of international prosperity and security. One detail worth noting is that Canada was added to the statement after publication, according to the official update on the page.