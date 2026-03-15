Trump Urges Allies to Deploy Warships to Protect Strait of Hormuz

US President calls for international naval coalition as tensions with Iran soar following strikes on Kharg Island, threatening 20% of global oil supply.

US President Donald Trump has called upon international allies to deploy naval task forces to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

The appeal follows a sharp escalation in hostilities, with Tehran threatening to retaliate against US strikes on its energy infrastructure—a move that analysts warn could cripple the global economy.

In a series of social media posts on Saturday, the President argued that nations reliant on oil passing through the Strait should take an active role in its defence.

He confirmed that the United States would provide comprehensive support and coordination to ensure the continued "smooth flow" of maritime trade.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital strategic chokepoint, facilitating the transit of approximately 20 per cent of the world's petroleum. Iran’s ability to disrupt this narrow waterway grants Tehran significant leverage over the West.