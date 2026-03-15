Trump Urges Allies to Deploy Warships to Protect Strait of Hormuz

US President calls for international naval coalition as tensions with Iran soar following strikes on Kharg Island, threatening 20% of global oil supply.
US President Donald Trump has called upon international allies to deploy naval task forces to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard the world’s most critical energy transit routes.
The appeal follows a sharp escalation in hostilities, with Tehran threatening to retaliate against US strikes on its energy infrastructure—a move that analysts warn could cripple the global economy.
In a series of social media posts on Saturday, the President argued that nations reliant on oil passing through the Strait should take an active role in its defence.
He confirmed that the United States would provide comprehensive support and coordination to ensure the continued "smooth flow" of maritime trade.
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital strategic chokepoint, facilitating the transit of approximately 20 per cent of the world's petroleum. Iran’s ability to disrupt this narrow waterway grants Tehran significant leverage over the West.
The current crisis was ignited by US military strikes on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. As Iran’s primary oil terminal, the island handles nearly 90 per cent of the country’s exports. US Central Command reported that the operation successfully hit over 90 targets, including naval mine depots, missile silos, and various military installations.
The conflict, involving Israel, the US, and Iran, is now entering its third week since hostilities began on 28 February. The death toll has reportedly surpassed 2,000—the majority within Iran—and the resulting market volatility has sent global energy prices surging.
Reports from Iranian local media indicate that an air raid in Isfahan claimed at least 15 lives after a domestic appliance factory was hit. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have declined to comment on the specific incident.
The friction has rapidly spread to neighbouring states. In the United Arab Emirates, bunkering operations at Fujairah—a premier global refuelling hub—were suspended following drone incursions and fires caused by intercepted debris.
An Iranian military spokesperson has since warned UAE civilians to evacuate "US hideouts" near major docks, alleging that the US is using Emirati soil to launch strikes against Iranian islands.
President Trump indicated that the US would maintain a high-tempo military presence along the coastline, targeting Iranian naval assets. He specifically named the United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, and South Korea as nations expected to contribute warships to the security mission.
While the French government noted it was "consulting with partners" regarding a potential maritime coalition once the security situation stabilises, no nation has yet formally committed to the President's request.
In Tehran, the rhetoric remains uncompromising. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called for the total closure of the Strait, while the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that any further hits on their infrastructure would result in direct attacks on US corporate interests across the region.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed on Saturday that Iran had launched nine long-range missiles and 33 attack drones towards its territory. Authorities have issued urgent evacuation orders for residents near Jebel Ali in Dubai and Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.
Regional analysts suggest that the Gulf states are now caught in the crossfire of a war they did not seek, bearing the brunt of a security crisis that continues to destabilise the foundations of the global energy market.