Grab buys Foodpanda Taiwan in first push beyond Southeast Asia

Grab, Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing and delivery company, said on Monday (March 23) that it had agreed to acquire Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda business in Taiwan for $600 million in cash, marking its first expansion outside the region.

The Singapore-based group said the acquisition would give it a strong delivery presence beyond Southeast Asia as it pursues a wider growth plan centred on artificial intelligence, new services and carefully chosen overseas acquisitions.

Anthony Tan, Grab’s group chief executive and co-founder, said the move was a logical progression for the company, adding that Grab’s experience in Southeast Asia matched well with the Taiwanese market.

The deal still requires regulatory clearance and the fulfilment of other closing conditions.

Grab said it expected the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2026 and projected that it would add at least $60 million in adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) in 2028.